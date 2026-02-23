Why Did XRP See a 4% Drop This Weekend?

Key Points

XRP has seen a number of notable positive developments unfold in recent days.

Unfortunately, extreme fear has taken hold of the crypto market, and XRP hasn't been spared.

Here's what to make of this weekend's price action, and whether this drop could be a buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Among the leading cryptocurrencies investors pay close attention to, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has seen significant volatility build over the past weekend. As of 2:00 p.m. ET Monday, XRP has dropped 4.2% from Friday at 4:00 p.m., though this decline was closer to 6% earlier this morning.

Much of this recent move is driven by overall market momentum, as other mega-cap tokens declined on the day. That said, there have been some positive catalysts for XRP investors worth exploring as potential drivers of this digital asset's divergence from its peers and a rebound.

Let's dive into what to make of XRP's recent developments and why this key token is on the decline today.

What's driving XRP lower today?

Investor sentiment around risk assets has declined materially over the past weekend, with the overall market capitalization of the cryptocurrency sector sinking 3.4% over the past 24 hours at the time of writing.

Such a broad-based move suggests investor capital is moving out of the crypto sector toward other safe-haven assets and sub-sectors of the equity market that investors feel offer safe harbor. Continued uncertainty around trade policy under the current Trump administration appears to be the key driver of the extreme fear we're seeing in the crypto world. For now, investors seem to be erring on the side of caution, waiting for signals that this downside momentum may be turning a corner.

That said, some compelling data released over the past few days suggests positive fundamentals for XRP. The XRP Ledger network, which supports fast, low-cost cross-border transactions, has seen a 40% jump in on-chain engagement over the past day. This move suggests stronger adoption is underway, despite the broader market narrative pointing to further declines. Additionally, there's plenty of chatter within the XRP community around the project's OCC charter, $4 billion worth of recent institutional deals, and a surge in liquidity and active wallets on the network.

For now, this good news isn't being priced in at all in XRP's price action. That said, I do think that on any inkling a recovery could be brewing, these strong underlying fundamentals could position XRP for a big move higher.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

