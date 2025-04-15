Why Did XRP Price Jump 20% In A Week?

Ripple’s XRP has experienced a significant price rally recently, jumping over 20% from $1.75 mid-last week to approximately $2.15 currently fueled by a broader equity markets recovery following the Trump administration’s tariff pause and Ripple’s strategic acquisition of Hidden Road. This acquisition marks a significant expansion for Ripple, as Hidden Road operates a prime brokerage and credit network serving over 300 institutional clients, clearing over $10 billion and processing more than 50 million transactions daily through traditional financial rails. This opens a substantial opportunity for these transactions to potentially migrate to the XRP Ledger, which could significantly boost XRP’s utility and demand

Despite this recent positive movement, XRP remains 30% below its January peak of $3.30 due to prevailing macroeconomic uncertainties. However, Ripple’s underlying fundamentals have considerably strengthened this year. A key development was Ripple’s CEO’s announcement that the Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to drop its appeal against the company, effectively concluding a four-year legal battle that had created regulatory ambiguity.

But What’s Next?

Looking ahead, XRP presents a potentially valuable long-term investment within the cryptocurrency market. Ripple’s digital payment network utilizes XRP to facilitate fast and low-cost international money transfers, establishing a strong position in the global payments landscape. Furthermore, the pending approval of XRP ETFs could significantly broaden access for institutional and retail investors alike.

Ripple continues to actively expand its partnership network, as demonstrated by its recent collaboration with Chipper Cash.

The most impactful catalyst for sustained long-term growth, however, would be the integration of XRP with major U.S. banking institutions, which could dramatically increase its adoption and utility.

Overall, with its strengthened fundamentals, ongoing expansion of institutional partnerships, and developing technological capabilities, XRP appears well-positioned for potential long-term growth despite the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

It is important to note that cryptocurrencies represent high-risk assets, and the potential for price appreciation is contingent upon the realization of certain outcomes, thus rendering such investments speculative in nature. If you aren’t too happy about the volatile nature of cryptocurrencies consider the Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, which has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last four-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

