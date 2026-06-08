Why Did Sandisk Stock Bounce Back Today?

Key Points

Nvidia's CEO thinks the AI revolution is just getting started -- last week's sell-off notwithstanding.

Two analysts raised price targets on Sandisk this morning.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is tying up with Sandisk rival SK Hynix to provide memory chips.

10 stocks we like better than Sandisk ›

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) stock got caught up in an epic sell-off last week as semiconductor stocks lost $1 trillion in market capitalization. Sandisk crashed 11.4% Friday -- but today it's bouncing back.

Shares of the NAND memory chips manufacturer gained 4.6% through 9:40 a.m. ET Monday, and investors can thank Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang for this. Huang says we are still just at "the outset of the AI revolution," which has more room to run.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nvidia finds a friend

Matching Nvidia's actions to Huang's words, Nvidia today announced a "multi-year technology partnership" with South Korean memory chip-maker SK Hynix. Aiming to build a global system of "AI factories," the two companies will collaborate on advanced memory (and also advanced fabrication with the capital investment needed to make it happen).

Moreover, in a virtuous circle, Nvidia plans to use its own artificial intelligence to design new AI chips that in turn make its AI smarter.... so that it can design even better AI chips in the future. SK Hynix's role will be to align its new memory chips with Nvidia's AI chips. Going forward, SK Hynix chips will be used in "Vera Rubin AI supercomputers, Vera CPUs, RTX Spark-powered PCs and Jetson Thor robotic computing platforms."

What does this mean for Sandisk?

Now here's where things get weird. Two separate Wall Street analysts decided to raise their price targets on Sandisk in the wake of this news. Bank of America raised its PT to $2,100 per share, while Mizuho raised its target to $2,200.

Analysts cite strong memory prices as supporting the price targets, but still, I wonder: If Nvidia is tying up with SK Hynix as a preferred provider of memory, is that really good news for Sandisk?

Because I kind of think it isn't.

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.