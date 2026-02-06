Why Did Rigetti Computing Stock Soar 18.3% Today?

Key Points

Rigetti Computing stock followed a broader tech rally as investors dove back into speculative stocks.

The rebound follows a brutal four-day Nasdaq sell-off of nearly 4.5%, driven by fears of an AI bubble.

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) soared on Friday, finishing the day up 18.3%.

The major gain wasn't driven by company-specific news; rather, the quantum computing developer's stock was caught up in a broader tech rally.

The market recovers

After a brutal four days of trading that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lose nearly 4.5%, today marked a sharp reversal, with the index finishing the day up 2.1%. The sell-off was sparked by renewed fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble, fueled by a round of big tech earnings revealing that the already staggering spending spree is accelerating.

Alphabet expects to spend between $175 billion and $185 billion on capital expenditures in 2026, roughly doubling the already hefty spend of 2025. Amazon followed with guidance for $200 billion in capex this year, up 60% from its previous $125 billion projection, while Meta and Microsoft have similarly ratcheted up their infrastructure budgets, with the collective spending by the major hyperscalers now projected to exceed $560 billion in 2026.

Rigetti faces a fundamental challenge that its fellow quantum computing pure-plays face too: the timeline to commercial viability is likely much further away than its valuation suggests. The company's more than $5 billion market capitalization assumes that breakthrough success is relatively close -- within a few years. There's plenty of reason to believe it will be much further away.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.