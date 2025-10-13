Why Did Rigetti Computing Stock Skyrocket 25% Today?

Key Points

One of the world's leading banks revealed it will commit billions to 27 key areas of investment, including quantum computing.

Rigetti and other pure-play quantum stocks flew higher on the news.

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) soared on Monday, finishing up 25%. The spike came as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) gained 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.

The quantum computing stock surged after JPMorgan Chase revealed plans to invest $10 billion in various industries and technologies under its broad "Security and Resiliency Initiative" aimed at boosting U.S. economic and technological leadership. Quantum computing was among the 27 areas targeted.

In the announcement, CEO Jamie Dimon said that American "security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America's economy" and that the investments will help "modernize infrastructure, fortify supply chains, and implement policies that promote growth."

Rigetti's stock is up more than 6,000% in the last year

Pure-play quantum computing stocks have exploded in the last year as enthusiasm grows for the developing technology. That enthusiasm has driven valuations for Rigetti and its peers to levels that don't make sense. There is no denying that the technology has great potential, but its maturity is likely much further away than many investors believe.

At this point, Rigetti's $17.8 billion market capitalization is divorced from reality; the company has trailing-12-month revenue of less than $8 million and is burning cash.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.