Why Did Rigetti Computing Stock Fall 13.9% This Week ?

Key Points

While he still maintains a roughly 0.8% stake, a rumor that Rigetti's CEO had sold all of his shares sent its stock lower.

It rebounded on a report that the Trump administration was considering taking an equity stake.

The momentum reversed after a Commerce Department official denied the government was in talks with any quantum companies.

10 stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing ›

Shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) fell 13.6% this week, as of 2:06 p.m. on Friday. The drop comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100 gained 2.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

The quantum computing company's stock had another week of ups and downs. Last week, the stock exploded after JPMorgan announced it intends to invest in the quantum industry as part of its Security and Resiliency Initiative. The stock fell hard on a rumor that Rigetti's CEO, Subodh K. Kulkarni, had sold all of his equity.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

While this isn't exactly true -- Kulkarni sold a significant portion of his stake, but still holds roughly 0.8% of the company in stock options -- it was enough to keep the stock sliding through Wednesday.

Rigetti shares jumped once again on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Commerce was in discussions to take equity positions in Rigetti and similar companies. However, this report proved to be unverifiable, and shares retreated.

Rigetti's stock is inflated

We've seen pure-play quantum computing stocks absolutely surge over the past year, riding a wave of hype around the technology. Yes, there's real promise here, but I believe investors are way ahead of themselves. I would avoid Rigetti and other pure-play quantum stocks until their valuations come back to Earth.

Should you invest $1,000 in Rigetti Computing right now?

Before you buy stock in Rigetti Computing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rigetti Computing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $600,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,116,616!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,032% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.