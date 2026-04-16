Why Did Planet Labs Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Planet board member Ita Brennan just sold 48,000 shares of Planet stock.

This sounds like bad news, but investors don't seem to mind it.

10 stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC ›

Planet Labs (NYSE: PL) stock jumped 10.5% through 10 a.m. ET this morning -- for no obvious reason. No upgrades from Wall Street, nor even a change in price target.

In fact, the closest thing to "news" about this satellite stock... might even be bad news.

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Look who's selling Planet stock now

As StreetInsider.com reports today, Planet board member Ita Brennan has filed a Form 144 disclosure with the SEC, informing that yesterday she sold 48,000 Planet shares worth $1.6 million.

This isn't necessarily bad news for shareholders. According to notes and remarks in the filing, Brennan acquired the shares as "restricted stock units" in 2022, and they vested between 2022 and June 2025. It's April now, so she held onto the shares for 10 months before selling, even after the last of them vested. This wasn't a case of a director dumping shares just as soon as she could.

This ambiguous news isn't quite the same as good news, though. A bit closer to "good" is a posting on X advising that Planet co-founder Robbie Schingler held a TED Talk promoting Planet this week.

Still, this seems pretty small beans to explain a 10% move in Planet stock.

Does Planet stock deserve the pop?

This isn't to say there's no reason investors might be taking a liking to Planet stock. 2025 was a great year for Planet, in which the company generated positive free cash flow in three of four quarters, ending the year with about $51.5 million in cash profit. Analysts generally agree that Planet has turned the corner and will remain FCF-positive, too.

I personally don't believe Planet's generating enough positive FCF is enough to justify an $11 billion market cap, but it's certainly better than the alternative.

Should you buy stock in Planet Labs PBC right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Planet Labs PBC. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.