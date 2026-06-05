Why Did Oracle Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

Broadcom sparked worries about the durability of AI growth rates earlier this week.

Today, one of the biggest AI companies -- Oracle -- is taking it on the chin.

One analyst still thinks Oracle is a buy, though, and could nearly double in a year.

10 stocks we like better than Oracle ›

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock tumbled today -- along with the rest of the stock market -- falling 8.7% through 1 p.m. ET Friday, and it's no huge mystery why.

Specialty chip-maker Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported earnings on Wednesday and, while the news was good -- beats on both sales and earnings, and a forecast for 89% sales growth in Q3 -- investors spooked once they realized Broadcom's sales forecast implied sales of its artificial intelligence chips will only triple in Q3, and not grow even faster, as analysts hoped.

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Broadcom sold off on the news yesterday, and today the panic seems to be spreading among other tech stocks.

What Broadcom's earnings mean for Oracle

Oracle has tied its future to the AI revolution, making a big bet on providing data center access to AI firms such as OpenAI, which could account for the bulk of Oracle's revenue in future years. It makes sense, therefore, that investors nervous about the future of AI would take out their wrath on Oracle stock today.

And yet, not everyone is down on Oracle.

Guggenheim still loves Oracle

This morning, before all the selling started, analyst John DiFucci at investment bank Guggenheim doubled down on his "buy" rating and a $400 price target on $215 Oracle stock.

Why does DiFucci think Oracle stock could double? OpenAI's ability to raise $120 billion in its recent funding round, and Oracle's ability to raise $45 billion or more in debt and equity placements, "should help assuage investor concerns around the data center build-out," says DiFucci, who believes Oracle is the best play on AI today.

Even if he's right, though, there's a lot of risk ahead as Oracle invests upwards of $160 billion in capital spending over the next two years. Caveat investor.

Should you buy stock in Oracle right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.