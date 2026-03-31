Why Did Nvidia Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Nvidia's $2 billion investment in Marvell will add flexibility for users of Nvidia's AI architecture.

Nvidia has focused recent investments in the optical and photonics space.

CEO Jensen Huang is skating where the puck is going.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock outpaced the market today after the company announced yet another move to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. While the overall market, especially the tech sector, is having a good day, Nvidia shares are outpacing those gains.

As of 3:18 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock was up by 5.3% today.

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Yet another $2 billion bet

Nvidia announced another investment that will help customers lock into its AI product ecosystem with support from those partners. Nvidia will invest $2 billion in Marvell Technology, creating yet another strategic partnership for the AI leader.

The partnership will add flexibility for developers using Nvidia AI architecture. It will be built on Nvidia's NVLink Fusion rack-scale AI infrastructure platform. The companies will also jointly work on silicon photonics technology.

Nvidia has made several other $2 billion investments recently, including in Coherent and Lumentum Holdings, manufacturers of optical and photonic products. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang made this statement about the partnership:

The inference inflection has arrived. Token generation demand is surging, and the world is racing to build AI factories. Together with Marvell, we are enabling customers to leverage Nvidia's AI infrastructure ecosystem and scale to build specialized AI compute.

By investing in strategic partnerships around the future developments using Nvidia's AI architecture, Huang is building a moat for his company. Investors could start to see analysts predict Nvidia's future earnings will grow more than expected as these investments pay off. With the stock down about 7% this year, now might be a good time to add shares.

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Howard Smith has positions in Nvidia and has the following options: short April 2026 $180 calls on Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Coherent, Lumentum, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.