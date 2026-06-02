Why Did Netflix Stock Fall Even Though the Business Kept Growing?

Key Points

Netflix's stock fell because expectations changed, not because the business broke.

A great business and a great stock are not always the same thing.

Netflix's next chapter is about monetization, not scale.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix ›

When a stock falls 30%, most investors assume something must be wrong with the business. Sales are collapsing. Profits are shrinking. Customers are leaving.

But sometimes, none of those things are happening. That's exactly what makes Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) recent stock decline so interesting.

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Despite the stock's sharp pullback, Netflix continued to grow revenue , expand profits, and strengthen its advertising business. In fact, by many measures, the company performed better than it did a few years ago.

So why did the stock fall? The answer has less to do with Netflix's business and more to do with what investors were willing to pay for it.

Stocks don't just reflect performance

Many people assume a stock price simply follows a company's financial results. If revenue rises, the stock should rise. If profits grow, the stock should grow.

Unfortunately, investing isn't that simple. A stock price reflects not only how a company is performing today, but also what investors expect it to achieve tomorrow. And sometimes those expectations become so high that even good results aren't enough.

That's what happened with Netflix.

Netflix became a victim of its own success

For years, Netflix was one of the market's favorite growth stories.

The company transformed entertainment, expanded globally, and built a streaming platform with hundreds of millions of users. Investors rewarded that success by assigning Netflix a premium valuation. For perspective, the stock used to trade at high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of more than 100 times!

In simple terms, investors were willing to pay a very high price for each dollar of Netflix's earnings because they believed the company's best years were still ahead. As long as growth remained exceptional, that logic worked.

But lately, investors started asking a different question. What if Netflix is no longer a hyper-growth company? What if it's becoming a mature media business instead? That change in thinking matters more than many investors realize.

A simple example

Imagine two companies, each earning $10 per share. Investors might value the first company at 20 times earnings because growth looks modest. That gives it a stock price of $200.

But they might value the second company at 40 times earnings because they expect much faster growth. That gives it a stock price of $400.

Now imagine the second company continues growing profits, but investors decide it deserves a valuation of only 30 times earnings instead of 40. Even though the business improved, the stock can still fall from $400 to $300.

That's essentially what happened to Netflix.

The company kept growing. But Investors simply became less willing to pay a premium for that growth. As of writing, Netflix stock trades at a 28x P/E ratio.

What should investors watch now?

In the past, investors cheered when Netflix reported massive subscriber growth. Ironically, Netflix's future may have less to do with subscriber growth than ever before.

One thing is that the company already has scale with more than 300 million subscribers. Hence, the bigger question is whether it can earn more money from the audience it already has.

To this end, advertising will play a major role, as will margin expansion and price increases. If Netflix succeeds in those areas, investors may once again become willing to pay a premium for the stock.

And if that happens, the share price could recover even without explosive subscriber growth.

What does it mean for investors?

There are many reasons why a stock may fall.

In the case of Netflix, it didn't fall because the business got worse. It fell because investors became less willing to pay a premium for its future.

The company still has hundreds of millions of users, growing profits, and new advertising opportunities. But the market now wants proof that those opportunities can translate into long-term earnings growth.

In other words, investors no longer judge Netflix by its subscriber growth, but by how much money it can make from the base it already has.

Should you buy stock in Netflix right now?

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Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.