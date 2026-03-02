Why Did Near Protocol Surge 13% Today?

Key Points

Near's 13% rally Monday is being driven in part by improving sentiment in the digital assets space.

That said, a number of key fundamental catalysts are forming, pushing investors toward unique high-growth networks such as Near's.

Here's what to make of today's move, and where NEAR could be headed from here.

As of 11:15 a.m. ET, Near Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR) is among the biggest gainers in the cryptocurrency market, surging 13% over the past 24 hours.

Let's dive into what's driving Near toward fresh monthly highs right now.

Why is Near surging today?

This move comes amid a substantial sentiment shift in the crypto sector, with investors increasingly appearing to view digital assets as a portfolio diversification tool (rather than a high-beta speculative asset class correlated with tech stocks). Indeed, the contrast between equities and crypto is stark today, for the first time in a while.

Aside from this sentiment shift, key fundamental factors are driving NEAR tokens higher today. Specifically, it appears most investors are focused on this project's push into AI and "agentic" applications. NEAR recently launched an AI-powered super app called Near.com that aggregates cross-chain swaps, privacy tools, and smart contract management into a single UX layer. This directly reinforces Near's pitch as a user-friendly gateway to decentralized services.

At the infrastructure level, the protocol is rolling out confidential cross-chain components, such as Confidential Intents and IronClaw, as well as a secure AI agent runtime. These moves position NEAR as a base layer for autonomous AI-driven agents and enterprise GPU markets. That's a notable emerging theme attracting developer and investor attention.

On-chain fundamentals have been improving alongside that narrative, with several key metrics from total value locked to a tightening float suggesting that investor demand remains robust for this token and its overall ecosystem. That's an environment many investors can get behind. Thus, it's no surprise to me to see Near take off as it has over the past day.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends NEAR Protocol. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.