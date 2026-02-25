Why Did Micron Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Micron doesnt reportearnings until next month.

Nvidia will report earnings tonight -- and Micron investors are almost as excited about that.

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock skipped 2.3% higher through noon ET on Wednesday after the maker of computer memory products announced earnings.

Or more precisely, announced that it's going to announce earnings.

Micron Q2 earnings... are coming

In a press release last night, Micron confirmed that its Q2 2026 earnings report is en route, and will arrive after close of trading on Wednesday, March 18. That's still about a month away, though, so why are investors reacting to the announcement by bidding Micron shares up already?

Part of the reason may relate to an entirely different company that also hasn't reported earnings yet: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The AI semiconductor powerhouse is scheduled to report its own Q4 results this evening, and investors are anticipating another blowout:

Sales up 68% to $66.2 billion for the quarter.

Earnings up 73% to $1.54 per share.

As a key bellwether for the health of the artificial intelligence industry, and also an important buyer of Micron's high-bandwidth memory products for integration into its own chipsets, Nvidia's results could bode well (or ill) for Micron's own performance a month from now. Micron stock buyers today are presumably positioning themselves to profit from a positive Nvidia report.

Is Micron stock a buy?

But what about Micron itself? What are analysts expecting Micron to report next month?

According to Wall Street estimates, Micron's set to do even better than Nvidia this quarter. Forecasts for sales call for an astounding 135% increase to $18.9 billion. Earnings forecasts see Micron growing its profit a mind-blowing 444% to $8.50 per share.

And the better the Nvidia news is this evening, the more likely all of this will happen for Micron next month.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

