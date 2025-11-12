Why Did McGraw Hill Stock Explode Higher Today?

Key Points

McGraw Hill delivered a stronger-than-expected profit in its fiscal Q2 2026.

Sales and earnings still fell, however.

And free cash flow fell even faster.

10 stocks we like better than McGraw Hill ›

Educational and professional publisher McGraw Hill (NYSE: MH) stock jumped 19% through 11:10 a.m. ET Wednesday after beating on earnings this morning.

Heading into the quarter, analysts only expected McGraw Hill to earn about $0.35 per share for its fiscal Q2 2026. Instead, the publisher reported a profit (adjusted for one-time items) of $1.40 per share -- and then raised guidance for the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

McGraw Hill's Q2 earnings

Not all the news was good. McGraw Hill reported a 2.8% revenue decline to $669.2 million, and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profits declined 21% to just $105.3 million.

On the plus side, "re-occurring revenue" grew 6.5% to $422.4 million, and high margin digital revenue surged 7.6%. McGraw Hill said it gained "notable" market share in the quarter and expanded its use of "AI-powered tools," helping to grow gross profit margin 150 basis points to a healthy 79.2%.

Is McGraw Hill stock a buy?

What worries me most about McGraw Hill stock, though -- even more than the sales and profits declines -- is the steep falloff in free cash flow. Through H1 this year, McGraw Hill generated only $168.3 million in operating cash flow, barely 40% of the $412.5 million it generated in fiscal H1 2025.

Worse, capital expenditures rose as cash flow fell, such that H1 FCF was only $119.2 million, a 68% decline.

Granted, this still keeps McGraw Hill on track to generate nearly $240 million in FCF this year, and on a $2.2 billion market cap, that sounds attractive. Factor in $3 billion in net debt, however, and McGraw Hill's enterprise value-to-free cash flow ratio rises to nearly 22x.

With earnings falling and free cash flow falling even faster, I fail to see how that would make McGraw Hill stock a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in McGraw Hill right now?

Before you buy stock in McGraw Hill, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and McGraw Hill wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.