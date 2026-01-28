Why Did Logitech Stock Drop on Wednesday?

Key Points

Logitech beat on sales and beat on earnings in its fiscal Q3 report.

Guidance for the rest of the year also looks good.

Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock tumbled 6.4% through 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday despite beating on both sales and earnings this morning.

Heading into the company's fiscal Q3 2026 report, analysts forecast Logitech to earn $1.81 per share on sales of $1.41 billion. In fact, Logitech earned $1.93 per share on sales of $1.42 billion.

Logitech Q3 earnings

Logitech grew sales 6% year over year in Q3 and added 30 basis points to its gross margin -- now 43.2%. The company shaved down its spending on selling, general, and administrative costs even as sales rose -- and research and development investments increased.

Result: Even as Logitech invested in its future, it managed to translate single-digit sales gains into a superb 21% improvement in per-share profits. It is worth noting that GAAP profits were only $1.69 per share; the "$1.81" profit that trounced estimates was non-GAAP. Still, as I look at the numbers, Logitech seems to have had a fantastic quarter.

CEO Hanneke Faber agrees, calling the quarterly results both "excellent" and "broad-based across categories, regions, and both consumer and business channels."

Is Logitech stock a buy?

Turning to guidance, Logitech forecast $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion in Q4 sales (bracketing analysts' forecast for $1.08 billion). That should bring full-year sales to $4.82 billion or better, edging out forecasts.

On earnings, the company sees pre-tax profit of about $160 million for Q4 and about $905 million for the year.

Management did not give after-tax or free cash flow guidance. Still, with $905 million in trailing free cash flow, I get a 14.4x price-to-free cash flow ratio on the stock, which pays a 1.7% dividend and just grew earnings 28%.

To me, that makes Logitech stock look like a buy.

