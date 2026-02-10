Why Did Kratos Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

Kratos will participate in the Department of Defense Drone Dominance Program.

25 defense companies will compete for up to $1.1 billion in defense contracts.

Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ: KTOS) stock declined 3% through 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday -- on apparently good news.

Kratos announced this morning that the U.S. Department of Defense has picked it "to participate in the initial Phase 1 Gauntlet for the Office of the Secretary of War's Drone Dominance Program."

"Drone Dominance" sure sounds like a good contract for a military drones stock like Kratos to win! So why is Kratos stock down today?

What is the "Drone Dominance Program"?

Kratos calls the Pentagon's Drone Dominance Program (DDP) a "$1.1 billion investment in groundbreaking unmanned systems technologies," aiming to recruit defense contractors to produce "approximately 350,000" military drones. The Pentagon clarifies that DDP will acquire "low-cost attack drones."

Those are big-sounding numbers. Actual contracts may be less impressive given the military's focus on "low-cost." One notable award to iFlight under DDP last month, for example, was valued at just $5.2 million -- too small to even be reported on the Pentagon's daily digest of contract awards.

What is a "Phase 1 Gauntlet"?

DDP will be rolled out in "four independent phases over the next 2 years." Each phase is a "gauntlet" in which the Pentagon whittles down the number of defense contractors bidding for its business.

25 companies will compete in the Phase 1 Gauntlet, but only 12 will win contracts. These winners are expected to be awarded contracts for 30,000 drones in total, costing $5,000 each on average -- $150 million total, or about $12.5 million per company.

What's next for Kratos?

Three more Gauntlets will follow, shrinking the field to five finalists who will split a contract for 150,000 drones priced at $2,300 each -- $345 million total, $69 million per winner.

With any luck, one of those winners will be named "Kratos."

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kratos Defense & Security Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

