Why Did Joby Aviation Stock Fly Today?

Key Points

Joby Aviation reported Q1 results last night, with a focus on operational accomplishments.

Joby didn't have much to say about revenue, earnings, or cash burn.

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Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) stock soared 17.2% through 12:45 p.m. ET Wednesday after reporting its Q1 2026 financial results last night.

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Joby Aviation Q1 earnings

The air taxi company has not yet begun commercial operations, so didn't really have any revenue or earnings expectations to "beat" or "miss." Nevertheless, investors seemed pleased with what they heard -- which mostly covered operational developments.

These included boasting of a 2026 Electric Skies Tour featuring flight demonstrations around the country, which concluded with the "first-ever point-to-point electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL)" flight aboard a Joby aircraft in New York City last month.

The company further predicted it will be able to begin commercial operations later this year, and expects to win FAA type certification permitting it to operate in "up to 11 states including: New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Utah." And Joby said it's continuing to amass the parts needed to build eight more aircraft for when it's permitted to begin flying them.

What's the future look like for Joby?

Joby concluded its report by pointing out that it has $2.5 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet to fund it through the start of commercial operations -- and revenue generation. That sounds like a lot for a company that says it will be spinning up its business in mere months.

Analysts still expect Joby to burn cash for years before it becomes self-sustaining, however. In fact, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Joby's current cash hoard could run out as soon as 2029 -- two years before it turns free cash flow-positive.

You wouldn't expect Joby to emphasize that point in its report... but you should still be aware of it.

Should you buy stock in Joby Aviation right now?

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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