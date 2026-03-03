Markets
ONON

Why Did On Holding Stock Tank Today?

March 03, 2026 — 02:29 pm EST

Written by Howard Smith for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

On Holding (NYSE: ONON) has been the envy of the athletic footwear world. The business has, at least. The stock has held a high valuation, though, and even strong financial results couldn't sustain that level today.

After reporting fourth-quarter and full-year results this morning, On shares slid as much as 14.3%. As of 2:08 p.m. ET, the stock remained lower by 6.95%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

view of runner's shoes from behind with pink treads.

Image source: Getty Images.

A new milestone

On reported sales increased 35.6% on a constant currency basis last year, exceeding 3 billion Swiss francs, or about $3.84 billion, for the first time. The company said revenue could reach almost 3.5 billion francs in 2026. But that was the problem for investors. Analysts expected about 3.7 billion francs.

The big news for investors, though, should have been that profitability has reached a new high. Gross profit margin increased to 62.8%, which should be the envy of the industry. On has a customer base willing to pay full price for its running shoes. That allowed the company to avoid the holiday-period discounts that competitors used to spur sales.

Owning a premium brand is always a plus for investors. With the stock now down about 10% over the last year, investors should consider buying shares on the dip. Similar to global luxury brands, On Holding has the consumer following and recognition to hold prices and raise margins. The stock may not have settled yet, but when it does, consider it a buying opportunity.

Should you buy stock in On Holding right now?

Before you buy stock in On Holding, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and On Holding wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends On Holding. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ONON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.