Why Did Fluor Stock Surge Higher This Week?

Shares of engineering and construction giant Fluor Corp. (NYSE: FLR) continued their torrid pace higher this week. The stock has soared 35% so far this year. This week's surge higher followed the company's earnings report and another influx of cash from a hugely successful investment.

Fluor stock was up by about 18% just this week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Nuclear windfall

In addition to its quarterly business update, Fluor let investors know it secured another $1.35 billion for 71 million of its shares in nuclear power start-up NuScale Power. That's on top of the $605 million in net proceeds it received from the conversion of 15 million shares last year. The company said its remaining 40 million shares will be monetized in the second quarter.

The company is maintaining a strong liquidity position while also returning capital to shareholders. From the start of the fourth quarter of 2025 through Feb. 13, 2026, the company repurchased almost 17 million shares of its common stock, spending more than $700 million.

Fluor is also focusing on organic growth with energy and infrastructure projects helping to create a $25.5 billion backlog. Investors continue to see a nice growth runway in the core business while wanting to participate in the monetization of Fluor's NuScale stake.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.