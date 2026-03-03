Why Did FedEx Stock Surge 20% in February?

Key Points

Sector tailwinds were one factor in boosting FedEx shares last month.

The stock is one of the top five holdings in two large transportations ETFs.

FedEx has four strategic priorities to meet 2029 financial goals.

10 stocks we like better than FedEx ›

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shareholders have had a good last year. The stock has rocketed nearly 50% higher over the past 12 months. Much of that came just last month, though. There were both sector and company-specific reasons for the February move.

FedEx stock jumped 20.1% last month alone, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Sector tailwinds

As investors shift their focus from technology stocks to industrials, names like FedEx benefit. The global courier delivery company's stock was among the top five holdings of two leading transportation sector exchange-traded funds (ETFs) as of February 2026. The ETFs, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, hold about $1.5 billion in combined assets under management.

Last month marked a period when investors began to sour on big tech names amid fears of overspending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. Investors moved money into FedEx as the company sought to recoup tariff-related costs after the Supreme Court ruled some of President Trump's tariffs were illegally implemented. FedEx was among thousands of companies petitioning the U.S. Court of International Trade in Manhattan for tariff refunds levied by President Donald Trump last year, according to Reuters.

FedEx has a plan

Another thing impacting FedEx stock last month was its Investor Day presentation held on Feb. 12. The company is focusing on achieving premium growth in high-margin sectors, enhancing its digital and AI capabilities, and continuing to transform its network, aiming to significantly boost profits and create value for shareholders. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam summed up his vision this way:

FedEx is now entering a new era as we build the most flexible, efficient, and intelligent network in history. Our vision is simple: to make supply chains smarter for everyone...What sets this moment apart is the role of digital intelligence. This is a true force multiplier that will support durable value with profitable growth, higher margins, stronger cash generation, and increased returns for our stockholders.

FedEx is taking a four-pronged approach. It will focus on higher margin commercial business, including "premium B2B and specialized B2C segments." The company will also work to advance its data and technology systems, focus on Europe as its most significant international opportunity, and continue to drive efficiency gains.

The company has already made progress, raising fiscal 2026 revenue and earnings guidance in December. It is also on track to spin off its FedEx Freight division on June 1, 2026. The Investor Day presentation also included a note for investors to expect its upcoming fiscal third-quarter earnings results to beat consensus expectations. It appears FedEx has the wind at its back right now, helping explain the stock's strong February trajectory.

Should you buy stock in FedEx right now?

Before you buy stock in FedEx, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and FedEx wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $523,599!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,118,640!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 951% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends FedEx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.