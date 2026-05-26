Why Did Eos Energy Stock Soar Again on Tuesday?

Key Points

Eos Energy is a young company doing big things.

It just posted massive numbers, compelling one analyst to initiate coverage of the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Eos Energy Enterprises ›

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) surged on Tuesday, rallying 13% in early morning trading and closing the day up 8.3%.

This company has developed zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) as an alternative to conventional lithium-ion batteries and is already sitting on a backlog worth of $600 million. A fresh analyst endorsement sent EOS stock soaring today.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Eos Energy stock is gaining attention

Analysts at Needham have initiated coverage of Eos Energy stock with a buy rating and a $11 price target. Needham released their rating just before the end of last week. The firm issued its rating late last week. With Eos Energy shares closing at $8.06 on May 21, Needham's target implied nearly 36% upside from the stock's closing price.

Needham highlighted Eos Energy's strong position as a U.S.-based manufacturer of zinc batteries, noting that the company has reached a critical turning point in its commercial rollout. The firm believes Eos provides unique investment exposure to trends such as artificial intelligence (AI) power demand and utility-scale storage growth. With its technology already proven, the test for Eos now lies in its manufacturing execution.

Why Eos is a stock to watch

This analyst upgrade follows a massive earnings beat. Eos recently reported a surprise first-quarter djusted profit of $0.12 per share on 445% revenue growth. It delivered 5.7 times more battery modules during the quarter as it automated factories and scaled up production.

Eos has also partnered with Cerberus Capital to create an independent company called Frontier Power USA, with the asset manager committing $100 million to the venture. Frontier Power will develop and operate long-duration energy storage projects using Eos Energy's zinc battery technology.

That means Eos has secured funding and a deal to supply 2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) to Frontier Power. This is one stock I'd be watching closely.

Should you buy stock in Eos Energy Enterprises right now?

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.