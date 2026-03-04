Why Did Eos Energy Stock Pop Today?

Key Points

Even 632% 2025 revenue growth was a letdown for investors.

That's because it fell well short of the company's own expectations.

The company CEO is buying the dip, however.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE) stock has had a rough start to the year. Shares are 63% off a January high and have plunged 42% year to date. Much of that drop came after the maker of energy storage batteries reported Q4 results late last month.

Eos stock is jumping today, though. As of 1:51 p.m. ET, shares were up by 9.9%.

Insider buying

Eos Energy stock crashed after the company failed to meet its own 2025 revenue projections. Full-year revenue soared 632% compared to 2024, but even that $114.2 million in sales was very disappointing. That's because the company had told investors to expect full-year revenue of between $150 million and $160 million as recently as November. Additionally, projections for 2026 revenue of $300 million-$400 million also fell short of market expectations.

Eos Energy offers battery storage systems for large-scale energy storage applications across grid-scale, utility, commercial, and industrial sectors. It serves utility providers, renewable energy developers, and commercial and industrial clients seeking comprehensive energy storage solutions.

Renewable energy stocks generally have a good following among retail investors. A survey found that over 60% of investors already own renewable energy stocks or funds, and 90% plan to own them, according to recent research from The Motley Fool.

Despite its disappointing results and perhaps because of the stock's decline, Eos Energy CEO Joe Mastrangelo and director Alex Dimitrief both just added shares. Mastrangelo spent $345,000 for 60,000 shares of the common stock on March 2, and Dimitrief bought 15,000 shares on the same day.

Investors like insider buying and the vote of confidence it conveys. That explains why shares of Eos Energy Enterprises popped today.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.