Why Did Energy Fuels Stock Crash Today?

Key Points

The Department of Energy is inviting states to host Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses.

DOE last week announced $83 billion in funding cuts for energy loans, while keeping nuclear funding intact.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Fuels ›

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) stock collapsed in early trading this morning, falling 15.3% through 10:40 a.m. ET after the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued a rather innocuous request for information (an "RFI," a preparatory step in the government contracts process that precedes issuing a request for proposals).

This RFI invites states to express interest in hosting "Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses." These campuses could contain advanced nuclear reactors, and also conduct "nuclear fuel lifecycle" activities, including "fuel fabrication, enrichment, reprocessing used nuclear fuel, and disposition of waste."

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The RFIs must be submitted by April 1, 2026.

The announcement made no mention of Energy Fuels.

Context, please

One week ago, DOE shook up the energy market when it announced it would cancel or restructure more than $83 billion in Biden-era loans to various renewable and other energy projects -- while leaving nuclear projects mostly intact or even increasing their funding.

This still appears to be the policy, and it still sounds like something that could benefit Energy Fuels. Indeed, the new RFI suggests DOE plans to further nuclear development, and to pair its Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses with collocated advanced manufacturing and data centers that could utilize power generated by the reactors.

What does this mean for Energy Fuels stock?

Investors may be concerned by reports that the government is preparing for a second shutdown after federal funds run out at the end of this month, as legislators debate funding for the Department of Homeland Security. CNN notes, however, that budget bills passed earlier this year already secure funding for DOE in particular -- so that really shouldn't be a concern at this point.

For me, the biggest concern remains Energy Fuels' dwindling cash balance and continued cash burn rate of nearly $146 million over the last 12 months.

Should you buy stock in Energy Fuels right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Fuels, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Energy Fuels wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $456,457!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,057!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.