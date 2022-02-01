Why Did Ebang Stock Shoot Higher Today?

What happened

Since going public in June 2020 at $5.23 per share, Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) stock has been a dud, down over 90% from its all-time high. However, the stock surprisingly caught a bid today with extreme trading volume. This caused Ebang stock to be up a whopping 24%, as of 3:15 p.m. ET.

So what

Ebang International manufactures machines for mining cryptocurrencies and came public with big aspirations to expand into ancillary cryptocurrency businesses. The company rarely issues press releases, and there weren't any today. But according to Yahoo! Finance, trading volume today for Ebang stock was more than four times what it normally is -- nearly 12 million shares had traded hands as of this writing.

Now what

Long-term shareholders can safely disregard today's outsize move, considering it wasn't predicated on something fundamental to the business. A stock that spikes like this on no news can just as easily plummet later. Therefore, it's important to not let short-term movements distract from the underlying fundamentals.

For Ebang, we last got a financial update in October. In the update, management said revenue for the first half of 2021 increased 66% from the comparable period of 2020, to $18.3 million. However, it still registered a net loss of $4.3 million, and its share count had increased 51% in just one year.

Ebang had been gearing up for launching a cryptocurrency exchange. But considering the company is based in China (and China has banned all cryptocurrency activity), it will be interesting to hear what management has to say when it reports financial results in coming weeks.

At this time, Ebang hasn't set an earnings date.

10 stocks we like better than Ebang International Holdings Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ebang International Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Jon Quast has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.