Why Did Dominion Energy Stock Plunge Today?

Key Points

The government says offshore wind projects pose national security risks.

Dominion says its Coastal Virginia project is essential for national security.

A $2 billion haircut in market value today could be a buying opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Dominion Energy ›

Shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) dived today after an announcement from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The typically stodgy utility stock plunged as much as 5.8% at this morning's low.

As of 12:32 p.m. ET, Dominion shares pared some of that drop, but were still off by 5.4%. Here's what's going on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Wind power and national security

The Department of the Interior announced the immediate pause of leases for five large-scale offshore wind projects under construction, including Dominion's Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project (CVOW).

Regarding the order, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum stated:

Today's action addresses emerging national security risks, including the rapid evolution of the relevant adversary technologies, and the vulnerabilities created by large-scale offshore wind projects with proximity near our east coast population centers.

The lease pause would allow the government to work with related parties to assess the possibility of mitigating the security risks, according to the release. That risk, according to the department, is from government reports that "have long found that the movement of massive turbine blades and the highly reflective towers create radar interference called 'clutter.'"

Dominion Energy released its own statement in response. The utility company stated that the CVOW, the largest project of its kind in the United States, itself is "essential for American national security." Dominion cited growing energy needs in Virginia, including power needed for military installations such as warship manufacturing, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.

The company states that the wind energy project is only months away from generating a massive 2,600 megawatts (MW) of power. That amount of electricity would be the equivalent of what's needed to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

Investors seeking income may want to consider taking advantage of the over $2 billion drop in Dominion's market capitalization and buy the dip after today's news.

Should you buy stock in Dominion Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Dominion Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dominion Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $509,039!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,506!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dominion Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.