Why Did Dogecoin Plummet Today?

Key Points Dogecoin and cryptos across the board are still seeing red.

The Federal Reserve's 0.25% rate cut last week was smaller than many investors had hoped.

Riskier investments like Dogecoin tend to outperform as interest rates fall.

10 stocks we like better than Dogecoin ›

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) fell on Thursday, down 6.8% as of 5:09 p.m. ET, as measured from 4 p.m. on Wednesday. The move comes as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) both lost 0.5%.

The meme coin continues its week-long slide following Monday's cryptocurrency flash crash as investors await key economic data.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Crypto investors await PCE data

Cryptocurrencies across the board are in the red this week, following Monday's sharp drop driven by the unwinding of leveraged positions from traders who had bet on the Federal Reserve cutting rates more aggressively than it did. Many of these positions were forced to liquidate after the Fed opted for just a 0.25% cut and signaled it could be the only reduction this year.

Now, traders are watching Friday's release of personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data. This is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge and could reveal what the Fed's next moves will be. Lower rates generally make traditional safe-haven investments less attractive, prompting investors to shift toward riskier assets, like Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin is a very risky asset

The fact is, Dogecoin is a meme coin and carries significant risk. It really shouldn't be viewed as a serious investment; it is more of a speculative bet. Its value is derived from "vibes" and hype, and that makes it especially sensitive to broader movements in the market. I would not invest in Dogecoin.

Investors should instead look to cryptos with a proven track record of value and projects with innovative technology. Bitcoin and Ethereum are much smarter plays.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dogecoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Dogecoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dogecoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,280!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,802!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,058% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.