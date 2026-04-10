Why Did CoreWeave Stock Surge This Week?

Key Points

Meta and Anthropic are going to CoreWeave to power their AI needs.

Capacity costs money, and CoreWeave raised more capital this week.

Investors need to see a pathway to profitability.

10 stocks we like better than CoreWeave ›

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) cloud platform company CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) have soared this week. As of Friday afternoon, the stock was 29.3% higher for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Two big announcements spurred the move. But investors need to balance the new business gains against the company's continued losses.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Growth costs money

The two big announcements driving CoreWeave shares higher this week included a $21 billion AI infrastructure agreement with Meta Platforms to expand an existing relationship to provide Meta with AI cloud capacity through 2032. Another deal was made between CoreWeave and AI research and development company Anthropic.

That multi-year agreement will provide Anthropic with compute capacity starting later this year to assist in the creation and implementation of its Claude series of AI models. While those contract wins are great for CoreWeave, investors have to keep an eye on its rising costs, too.

CoreWeave announced an offering of $3.5 billion in convertible notes this week as well. That fresh capital raise should serve as a reminder to investors that growth costs money. The rapidly rising stock price suggests that investors believe CoreWeave will deliver a substantial return on its cloud infrastructure investments.

With a $50 billion valuation, the market has already priced in the expectation of strong profitability. Investors may want to wait for inevitable dips to add CoreWeave to a portfolio.

Should you buy stock in CoreWeave right now?

Before you buy stock in CoreWeave, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and CoreWeave wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $550,348!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,127,467!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 959% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2026.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.