Why Did Bloom Energy Stock Pop Again This Week?

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock kept the momentum going after earnings.

The AI data center power demand trade still has legs.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares have rocketed 80% higher this year. This week was more of the same, with shares up about 12% as of Friday midday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The feeling among investors is that the manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cells has an available solution to the growing power needs for data centers. This week's trading reflects the belief that power demand will only accelerate this year as artificial intelligence (AI) compute power continues to increase.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

A good problem to have

Bloom's biggest problem is that demand is too high. That's a good problem to have, though, and is why investors have bid the stock price up so high. Bloom Energy CEO K.R. Sridhar explained the situation this way two weeks ago in the company's fourth-quarter 2025 update:

Bring-your-own-power has shifted from a slogan to a business necessity for AI hyperscalers and manufacturing facilities. This shift is secular and growing. We have built a solid-state digital power platform for the digital age that is superior to any legacy solution.

The stock's surge this year comes as the leading technology companies have revealed plans to boost their collective AI-related capital expenditures to almost $600 billion in 2026. This substantial investment mainly focuses on building data centers, expanding infrastructure, and adding hardware to meet the growing demand for generative AI.

Bloom is expanding capacity to help meet that demand. While the stock is now pricing in significant future success, more and more investors want to own a piece of it.

Should you buy stock in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and has the following options: short March 2026 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.