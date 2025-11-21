Why Did Bloom Energy Stock Crash Today?

Key Points

Bloom Energy stock was an AI power darling, but it has come back down to earth.

Shares are more than 40% off the highs reached earlier this month.

Investors wonder if the company will get a return on its recent big capital raise.

10 stocks we like better than Bloom Energy ›

Many investors believed Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) was a great way to capitalize on the artificial intelligence (AI) data center boom. The fuel cell manufacturer offered a way to immediately install on-site power generation to support the vast electricity needs of the data center.

However, Bloom stock is now crashing as investors shift away from higher-risk growth sectors. That's being driven by questions surrounding whether capital for the data center buildout will continue to materialize.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Bloom shares are ending the week on another down note, dropping 13% as of 11:20 a.m. ET.

Will spending and raising billions yield a return?

Less than a month ago, Bloom announced a $2.2 billion capital raise. That came after the company inked a partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, where the asset manager would invest $5 billion in AI infrastructure assets using Bloom's fuel cell technology for onsite power needs.

Now, investors wonder if significant AI investments will actually pay off. After Bloom issued convertible notes to raise fresh capital, existing shareholders will also experience dilution. The sector rotation away from all things AI is hitting Bloom stock hard today.

Long-term investors might want to ignore the noise and hold on, though. Bloom has a promising solution to meeting growing power needs, and the company has already generated record revenue in every quarterly period over the past year. While the whims of investors may change weekly or even daily, Bloom Energy still looks to be on the longer-term path to profitability. That makes the stock worth keeping.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bloom Energy right now?

Before you buy stock in Bloom Energy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bloom Energy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $569,871!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,107,298!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 982% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 17, 2025

Howard Smith has positions in Bloom Energy and has the following options: short January 2026 $60 calls on Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Asset Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.