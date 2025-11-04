Why Did BlackSky Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

BlackSky announced a $30 million defense contract today.

BlackSky didn't say who the customer is, or how long the contract will last.

BlackSky stock costs more than usual for an unprofitable space stock.

10 stocks we like better than BlackSky Technology ›

BlackSky Technology (NYSE: BKSY), which operates a constellation of Earth observation satellites (i.e., spy satellites) in orbit, tumbled 2.6% through 10:15 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Crazily, though, the only news about BlackSky stock today is good news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

BlackSky bags a defense contract

As BlackSky just announced, it has won a "more than $30 million multi-year contract to integrate Gen-3 high-cadence tactical ISR services into a strategic international defense customer's secure environment."

BlackSky did not specify precisely how many years "multi" means, making it difficult for investors to figure out precisely how much this contract will add to BlackSky's annual revenue stream. Mysteriously, BlackSky also called the contact an "expanded solution" -- which appears to imply that this is not necessarily a new customer, nor a new contract, but perhaps only an extension of an existing contract.

And that may mean the contract doesn't actually add anything to BlackSky's existing annual revenues at all.

Is BlackSky stock a buy?

Is that a good reason to sell BlackSky stock, though? Not necessarily. Even inking a contract to extend an existing relationship, and secure $30 million in future revenue, is itself an obvious good thing.

A better reason to sell BlackSky stock, though, might be its valuation.

Priced at $710 million, BlackSky stock isn't one of the more egregiously overpriced space stocks out there on the market today. Still, at a price-to-sales valuation of 6.8, it does cost more than the 4x sales valuation that investors have historically usually paid for unprofitable space stocks. And BlackSky is unprofitable: It's losing $86 million per year at last report. Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence think it will be 2027 before BlackSky finally earns its first profit.

For me, the price isn't yet right to buy BlackSky.

Should you invest $1,000 in BlackSky Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackSky Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackSky Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.