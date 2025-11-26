Why Did Beyond Meat Stock Jump As Much As 20% Today?

Key Points

A jury verdict against Beyond Meat represents more than half of third-quarter revenues.

Beyond Meat will reportedly appeal the verdict.

High short interest could be what's driving today's stock move.

10 stocks we like better than Beyond Meat ›

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) stock soared as much as 20% this morning. So it may come as a surprise to learn that the company has just been hit with a $38.9 million legal defeat in a trademark infringement case.

Shares pared those gains, but remained higher by 8% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Jury verdict vs. short squeeze

The trademark violation verdict stems from a lawsuit filed for infringing on a Vegadelphia Foods trademark covering the phrase "Where Great Taste Is Plant-Based." Vegadelphia sued Beyond Meat, as well as the coffee and doughnut company Dunkin', in 2022, alleging that the defendants' advertising slogan, "great taste, plant-based," infringed on Vegadelphia's federally registered trademark. Dunkin' settled its portion of the claims against it last year.

The $38.9 million verdict is significant for Beyond Meat. Consider that the plant-based meat substitute company reported revenue of $70.2 million in its third quarter. So why did the stock soar today?

It is likely retail investors at work. Beyond Meat became a meme stock driven by social media hype last month. Shares soared more than 300% in about a week before giving back most of those gains.

The stock still had more than 20% of its float sold short as of mid-November, according to MarketWatch. The high short interest is likely contributing to a short squeeze today. Owners of Beyond Meat stock should be concerned about the jury verdict; however, focusing on the business is more important in the long term.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beyond Meat right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond Meat, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond Meat wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Beyond Meat. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.