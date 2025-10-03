Why Did Ballard Power Systems Stock Just Pop?

Key Points H.C. Wainwright doubled its price target on Plug stock today.

Plug stock shot up -- and so did stock in its rival Ballard Power.

Investors may not realize Wainwright actually prefers nuclear stocks over hydrogen stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Ballard Power Systems ›

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock soared 25.1% through 12:35 p.m. ET Friday after analysts at investment bank H.C. Wainwright raised their price target on Ballard rival Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG).

Wainwright more than doubled its price target on Plug stock this morning, from $3 to $7 a share. It said not a word about Ballard. But because Plug and Ballard both operate in the hydrogen fuel cell sector, investors may be thinking that what's good news for one must also be good news for the other.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

What H.C. Wainwright said about Plug stock

"Significant" increases in electricity prices could spur more demand for electricity produced by fuel cells -- that's the crux of Wainwright's argument. Although, as TheFly.com observes, Wainwright actually seems more optimistic about the prospects for nuclear power stocks benefiting from increased power demand.

A second factor working in Plug's favor, as Wainwright observes, is the fact that 31% of Plug stock shares are sold short, which makes it a potential candidate for a short squeeze that could drive its stock price higher. (In fact, I wonder if this is already happening today.)

Is Ballard Power stock a buy?

If it's short squeeze candidates you're looking for, though, Ballard seems a pretty lousy choice. According to Yahoo! Finance data, barely 4% of Ballard shares are sold short -- just one-seventh the short interest at Plug. This is a key difference between the two fuel cell stocks, and it's a good reason to question today's momentum-driven stock price rally in Ballard Power.

Add in the fact that Ballard stock is unprofitable today, and no one on Wall Street sees the company ever turning profitable (at least as far out as 2031), and I'm afraid Ballard stock remains a sell for me.

Should you invest $1,000 in Ballard Power Systems right now?

Before you buy stock in Ballard Power Systems, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ballard Power Systems wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $626,942!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,157,870!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,063% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.