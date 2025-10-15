Markets
Why Did Applied Digital Stock Jump Today?

October 15, 2025 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Johnny Rice for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) moved higher on Wednesday, finishing up 7.8%. The jump comes as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1% and 0.4%, respectively.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center company's stock is getting a boost from news that a group of investors -- including BlackRock and Nvidia -- is purchasing a data center company for $40 billion.

The inside of an AI data center.

Image source: Getty Images.

A collection of investment firms and AI heavy-hitters has agreed to purchase Aligned Data Centers in what is the largest deal yet in the white-hot industry. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, said that the investment will "further our goal of delivering the infrastructure necessary to power the future of AI, while offering our clients attractive opportunities to participate in its growth."

More deals are likely to follow as the group intends to invest billions more.

Applied find itself overextended

The company is currently facing a significant debt burden and will need to borrow more money at high interest rates or dilute its shareholders by issuing additional stock to finance the construction of costly data centers. While the potential for Applied Digital and the data center market is substantial, the risks are also considerable. I wouldn't invest in Applied Digital stock at this point.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

