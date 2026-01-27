Why Did Applied Digital Stock Jump 14.3% Today?

Key Points

Applied Digital shares jumped after Nvidia announced a $2 billion investment in CoreWeave, a key customer of Applied Digital.

The Nvidia-CoreWeave deal helps calm investor worries about whether Applied Digital's heavily leveraged customer base can fulfill financial commitments.

Shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) spiked on Tuesday, finishing the day up 14.3%. The dramatic move came as the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.9%.

The artificial intelligence (AI) data center operator's stock is flying on news of Nvidia's investment in one of Applied Digital's closest partners.

Nvidia announces a major CoreWeave investment

Nvidia, the company at the very heart of the AI boom, announced late yesterday that it is expanding its backing of *CoreWeave*, the AI-first cloud computing operator. The chipmaker purchased $2 billion in Class A shares of CoreWeave at an average price of $87.20 per share as part of an expanded partnership.

What that means for Applied Digital

As a key partner of CoreWeave, this was a big win for Applied Digital as well, helping alleviate fears that the heavily leveraged company's core customers won't be able to make good on their commitments.

While this certainly is a major sign of confidence from Nvidia, I still have serious doubts about CoreWeave's long-term sustainability -- and therefore, Applied Digital. I would still treat both of these stocks as speculative and remain cautious.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.