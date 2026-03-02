Why Did Alphabet Stock Drop Today?

Key Points

The Information reports that Apple will lease data centers from Google for Siri.

Apple has already teamed up with Google to help fix its Apple Intelligence AI service.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock slipped 2.1% through 11:25 a.m. ET Monday on broader market worries over war breaking out in Iran, and across the Mideast, over the weekend.

But isn't there more reason to buy Alphabet stock today than to sell it?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

War in the Mideast, peace with Apple

Broad market jitters are understandable, but Alphabet actually may have good news for its shareholders today, with The Information reporting that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has agreed to lease data center capacity from Google to support its Siri artificial intelligence service.

Apple and Alphabet jointly announced in January a "multi-year collaboration" through which Apple's Apple Intelligence (i.e., Siri) service "will be based on Google's Gemini models and cloud technology." At the time, Apple stated that "Google's Al technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models."

Now it seems Apple thinks Google's AI hardware infrastructure is pretty nice as well, and will pay Alphabet even more money to make use of it.

Is Alphabet stock a buy?

There's no information in The Information on how much Apple will pay Alphabet to lease its servers. And honestly, it would take a lot of money to move the needle on Alphabet stock.

Valued at $3.8 trillion, Alphabet shares sell for 28.5 times trailing earnings today, and more than 51 times trailing free cash flow. Analysts have Alphabet pegged for 14% annualized earnings growth over the next five years, which isn't a lot to justify such a high stock price.

Even with more money coming from Apple for data center leasing, I see Alphabet stock as overpriced today -- and a sell.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.