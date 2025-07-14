Why Did AES Stock Jump 20%?

AES Corp.(NYSE:AES) isn’t typically a stock that makes headlines for dramatic price swings, but investors were jolted this week when it spiked nearly 20% in a single session on Wednesday. So, what’s behind the sudden excitement? It all boils down to talk of a potential takeover.

According to reports from Bloomberg and other sources, AES is said to be exploring strategic options, including a possible sale of the company. That kind of news almost always catches investors’ attention—especially when heavyweights like Blackstone, Brookfield, and BlackRock’s infrastructure arm are rumored to be in the mix. While AES stock has been volatile, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

But it’s not just about M&A buzz. AES plays a big role in the clean energy transition, supplying renewables to tech titans like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta. With the energy needs of AI data centers and cloud computing skyrocketing, AES’ assets suddenly look a lot more valuable. Even though it recently faced headwinds—such as reduced subsidies for renewable projects under shifting U.S. policy—the long-term demand story is still compelling.

In short, deal chatter + AI-driven power demand = investor frenzy. Whether the buyout rumors become reality or not, AES just reminded the market that it might be worth a closer look.

Not too happy about the volatile nature of AES stock? The Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, has a track record of comfortably outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride, as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.