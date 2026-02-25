Why Diageo Stock Is Sinking Further Down Today

Key Points

Diageo saw organic sales and adjusted earnings per share decline by 3% in the first half of 2026, falling short of analysts' expectations.

It also announced it was cutting its dividend by more than half, prioritizing balance sheet strength.

Diageo remains a leader in the spirits industry, however, and is starting to look like an intriguing value stock at a lower-than-normal valuation.

Shares of leading global spirits juggernaut Diageo (NYSE: DEO) sank 15% as of 11 a.m. ET after the company reported earnings for the first half of 2026. Organic sales and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) each declined by 3% in the first half of the year and came up shy of Wall Street's expectations. However, the development that most likely harmed Diageo's share price the most was management's decision to roughly halve its dividend payments to reinforce its balance sheet. Following today's drop, Diageo's shares are now down 60% from their all-time high in 2021.

While the company saw solid sales growth in Africa and Latin America, rising 11% and 5%, respectively, North America and Asia Pacific declined by 7% and 11%, offsetting the growth in its emerging markets. Management pointed to North American weakness stemming from consumer affordability issues. While probably true, investors should also note that Diageo faces other longer-term headwinds, such as moderation increases, GLP-1 impacts, cannabis encroaching upon the industry, and Gen Z's shift away from alcohol. This decline is much more than just a soft macroeconomic environment.

That said, Diageo remains the No. 1 operator in the global spirits industry and is home to 13 brands with $1 billion in sales. Furthermore, the company continuously innovates, testing new ready-to-drink options, collaborations, and non-alcoholic beer and spirits. This innovation has helped the company maintain its market share despite the turbulent environment. Now trading with an EV/EBITDA ratio of just 11 compared to its five-year average of 19 -- and 2.4 times sales (its lowest mark since the Great Recession) -- Diageo deserves a long look from value-oriented investors.

Now that the company has ripped the band-aid off regarding its dividend payments, its yield will likely drop from above 4% to roughly 2%. However, this added financial flexibility should only help the company's turnaround, as it can lower its $22 billion net debt balance. Diageo isn't my type of investment, but I can certainly see its appeal to value investors who don't believe the alcohol industry is in terminal decline.

