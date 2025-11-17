Why Dell Technologies (DELL) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Dell Technologies (DELL) was down 8.43% at $122.48. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

The computer and technology services provider's stock has dropped by 10.58% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dell Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.47, signifying a 14.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $27.15 billion, indicating a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.54 per share and a revenue of $107.75 billion, representing changes of +17.2% and +12.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dell Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Dell Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Dell Technologies is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.02. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.58.

We can additionally observe that DELL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer - Micro Computers industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.