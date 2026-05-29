Why Dell Stock Skyrocketed to a New All-Time High Today

Key Points

Dell has emerged as a prime beneficiary of the AI megatrend.

The tech titan's profits are growing at a torrid clip.

10 stocks we like better than Dell Technologies ›

Shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) soared on Friday after the computer maker delivered a blockbuster earnings report.

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Staggering AI-driven gains

Dell's revenue surged 88% year over year to $43.8 billion in its fiscal 2027 first quarter, which ended on May 1.

Revenue for Dell's Client Solutions Group, which includes sales of desktop PCs, laptops, monitors, and related equipment to both consumers and commercial clients, grew 17% to $14.6 billion.

Yet it was the tech giant's Infrastructure Solutions Group that stole the show. Revenue in this division, which houses Dell's data center-related businesses, rocketed 181% higher to $29 billion. The gains were fueled by a stunning 757% surge in artificial intelligence (AI)-optimized server sales, to $16.1 billion.

Moreover, price hikes helped to bolster Dell's profit margins.

All told, Dell's adjusted net income leaped 194% to $3.2 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share, boosted by stock buybacks, soared 214% to $4.86.

This growth story is far from over

Dell now sees its full-year revenue growing by 47% to between $165 billion and $169 billion, with adjusted earnings rising 74% to $17.90.

"We're increasing our AI server revenue expectations for FY27 to $60 billion, which only goes to show the AI opportunity shows no signs of slowing," chief operating officer Jeff Clarke said.

With its data center sales booming, Dell stands as one of the top AI stocks in the market today.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.