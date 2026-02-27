Why Delek Holdings Stock Flew Almost 5% Higher on Friday

Key Points

The oil company's fourth quarter was a gusher, in several respects.

It did especially well on the bottom line.

Downstream oil company Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK) put quite a cap on its trading week with an almost 5% gain in its share price on Friday. Much of this had to do with the company's latest earnings release, disseminated that morning; it featured rather positive developments, such as a flip into the black on the bottom line.

An unexpected development

In its fourth quarter of 2025, Delek's revenue was just under $2.43 billion; this topped the year-ago result by 2%. More impressively, the company posted a surprise net profit not according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) of $143 million ($2.31 per share). That was a massive improvement over the nearly $161 million it lost in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On average, analysts tracking Delek stock were modeling $2.55 billion on the top line, and a non-GAAP (adjusted) net loss of $0.07 per share.

The radical improvement in the bottom line was attributable mainly to the company's refining segment. Delek said its operations generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $314 million, quite the shift from the year-ago loss of nearly $69 million. This was due to an increase in refining margin, Delek wrote.

One to keep an eye on

Any time a company makes such a robust recovery in a crucial financial line item, it's worth paying attention. Yet I'd caution that one quarter does not a future make, and at this point I'd like to see Delek build some momentum before I consider its stock an unambiguous buy.

