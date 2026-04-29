Why Delek Holdings Rallied Big Today

Key Points

Delek released earnings results that came in ahead of Wall Street's expectations.

The small cap refiner is benefiting disproportionately from high jet fuel refining margins.

Management believes Delek's share price should be much higher based on its sum-of-the-parts.

10 stocks we like better than Delek Us ›

Shares of Delek U.S. Holdings (NYSE: DK) rallied 15.1% on Wednesday as of 1:14 p.m. EDT.

The small refinery and oil and gas logistics company rallied on the back of better-than-expected earnings today, along with a relatively strong day for oil and gas names amid higher oil prices.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Delek is benefiting from very jet fuel high refining margins amid the current macroeconomic environment. Moreover, the company is also undergoing some "self-help" with a large cost-cutting program, as well as the ongoing separation of its refining and logistics segments.

Delek delivers fuel for profits

In the first quarter, Delek grew revenue by 0.4% to $2.65 billion, with an adjusted (non-GAAP) loss per share of ($0.98).

While those numbers don't seem especially good, they were ahead of expectations. Notably, Delek's Big Spring refinery was down for maintenance in the quarter, which affected revenue and earnings in the short-term but positions the company for higher efficiency and margins going forward.

Not only is the Big Spring turnaround maintenance now complete, but Delek is also underway with a significant cost-cutting program. On the release, management announced it had increased its annualized cash flow savings from the program from $200 million to $220 million.

Delek also has a particularly advantageous position, with a higher proportion of its refining capacity dedicated to jet fuel yield than other refiners. Those margins are particularly high right now. The refining segment's adjusted EBITDA increased to $155.3 million, up massively from a $27 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

Delek's management believes in more upside

In a slide on the presentation, Delek believes its "mid-cycle" adjusted EBITDA is around $545 million. Attributing a 4.5 times multiple to its refining operations, Delek believes its enterprise value should be about $2.45 billion -- a little below where it is now.

However, Delek also has other assets. Notably, Delek owns a 63% stake in Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL), which is worth another $1.71 billion at the current valuation.

Finally, Delek qualifies for small-refinery exemption payments (SREs) from the government, which help small refiners cover their high compliance costs. Those could increase adjusted EBITDA by $375 million to $750 million, depending on the number of SREs granted.

All in all, Delek's management believes the sum of these parts adds up to a stock price that's roughly double where Delek trades today, even after today's surge.

Should you buy stock in Delek Us right now?

Before you buy stock in Delek Us, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Delek Us wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,606!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,306,846!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 985% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 200% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 29, 2026.

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Delek Us. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.