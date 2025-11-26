Why Deere Stock Dropped Today

Key Points

Deere crushed on sales in its Q4 report, and beat nicely on earnings.

Guidance, however, was weaker than Wall Street anticipated, sparking a selloff.

10 stocks we like better than Deere & Company ›

Agricultural machinery-maker Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) stock fell 4% through 10:35 a.m. ET Wednesday, despite delivering surprisingly good earnings today.

For Q4 2025, analysts forecast Deere would earn $3.83 per share on sales of $9.8 billion. Deere beat the earnings forecast, reporting $3.93 -- and destroyed the sales forecast, reporting $12.9 billion, 32% ahead of estimates.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Deere Q4 earnings

Earnings did decline year over year, down 14% despite an 11% gain in sales -- but the numbers weren't as bad as expected. For the full year, moreover, Deere earned only $18.50 per share, a 28% decline, on a 12% sales decline to $45.7 billion -- so relatively speaking, Q4 2025 was much better than 2025 as a whole.

And 2026? Turning to guidance, Deere gave a muted outlook, predicting "large ag" sales down as much as 20%, with other segments of its business mostly up low-to-mid single digits. At best, Deere thinks it might earn $4.75 billion in fiscal 2026, which, divided among the company's 270 million shares outstanding, would mean less than $17.60 per share in profit.

"This past year brought its share of challenges and uncertainty," explained CEO John May, and next year won't be great either. Still, the CEO predicts "we believe 2026 will mark the bottom of the large ag cycle," with things starting to look up thereafter.

Is Deere stock a sell?

Investors don't seem thrilled with the earnings beat, and are even less enthused about guidance. Wall Street analysts, after all, have been telling them to expect Deere to earn $19.32 per share in 2026 -- so what Deere basically guided to was a 9% 2026 earnings miss.

Factor in Deere's valuation, a pricey 27 times earnings, and it's no wonder investors are selling Deere stock today.

Should you invest $1,000 in Deere & Company right now?

Before you buy stock in Deere & Company, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Deere & Company wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $563,022!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deere & Company. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.