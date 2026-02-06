Why Dave Stock Jumped Today

Key Points

Dave now expects 60% revenue growth in 2025.

The online bank's adjusted earnings are rising even faster.

Shares of Dave (NASDAQ: DAVE) climbed on Friday after the branchless bank announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter.

As of 2:30 p.m. EST, Dave's stock price was up more than 16%.

Rapid sales growth and improving profitability

Dave now sees its net operating revenues rising by 62% to $164 million in the fourth quarter. The financial technology company also expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to jump 118% to $73 million.

"Q4 represented our third consecutive quarter of 60%+ revenue growth, driven by accelerating monthly transacting member growth, continued ARPU [average revenue per user] expansion, and strong underlying demand for our products," CEO Jason Wilk said in a press release.

For the full year, management anticipates net operating revenues of $554 million and adjusted EBITDA of $227 million in 2025, up from a prior forecast of roughly $546 million and $217 million, respectively. These new projected results would represent growth of 60% and 162%.

"The operating leverage embedded in our model continued to strengthen throughout 2025: full-year adjusted EBITDA grew over 160%, nearly three times our revenue growth rate, a direct result of strengthening unit economics and deepening member relationships while maintaining our discipline on fixed costs," Wilk said.

Dave's upcomingearnings callshould provide more details

Investors can expect to hear more about the progress of Dave's growth initiatives when it reports its finalized fourth-quarter results on March 2. Management plans to hold a conference call with investors that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.

