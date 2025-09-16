Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was Falling Today

Key Points The company missed estimates on the top and bottom lines in the quarter.

The company named a new CEO in July, Tarun Lai, who's joining D&B from KFC.

Weak discretionary spending is also causing a headwind for Dave & Buster's.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Buster's Entertainment ›

Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ: PLAY) were taking a dive today after the "eatertainment" chain missed estimates on the top and bottom lines.

As of 10:08 a.m. ET, the stock was down 16.2% on the news.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Dave & Buster's falls behind

The arcade operator reported flat revenue in the quarter at $557.4 million, which missed estimates at $562.7 million. Comparable sales fell 3% in the period, showing that D&B appears to be losing customers.

On the bottom line, the results also disappointed as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell from $151.6 million to $129.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share, meanwhile, fell from $1.12 to $0.40, which was well below the consensus at $0.92.

Dave & Buster's brought on a new CEO toward the end of the quarter. Tarun Lai comes to the company after serving as an executive at Yum! Brands for 25 years, most recently as president of KFC.

Lai said, "My immediate focus is clear: reinforce our guest-first culture, deliver memorable experiences, and drive meaningful growth in sales, cash flow, and shareholder value."

What's next for Dave & Buster's

Looking ahead, Dave & Buster's didn't offer guidance in the earnings release, but the appointment of a new CEO should offer some hope for a turnaround.

Restaurant chains have been broadly struggling this year due in part to weak consumer sentiment, concerns about tariffs, and a softening labor market, so that may partly explain Dave & Buster's challenges. However, the stock has struggled for years despite being the leader in its category.

If the new CEO can return the company to growth, the stock has significant upside potential, but that's likely to take time, if it happens.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dave & Buster's Entertainment right now?

Before you buy stock in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,369!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,089,583!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 15, 2025

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.