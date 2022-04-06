Why Dave & Buster's Stock Was a Bust Today

What happened

Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ: PLAY) is upsizing in a serious way.

Tuesday morning, the company announced that it has agreed to acquire family entertainment venue operator Main Event from its current owners. While this bulks up the company significantly and perhaps shifts its business focus, investors don't seem pleased by the move. They traded the stock down by more than 8% on the day.

So what

Like a chip in salsa, Dave & Buster's is scooping up Main Event from its owners, Australia-based Ardent Leisure Group and American investment firm RedBird Capital Partners.

Dave & Buster's said the total enterprise value of the deal is $835 million, and the transaction is expected to close later this year. When it does, the current Main Event CEO will become CEO of the merged entity, which will continue using the Dave & Buster's name.

The acquirer said it plans to use cash on hand and funds from committed lenders to pay for the deal. It didn't get any more specific. At the end of January, Dave & Buster's had slightly over $25.9 million in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet.

Main Event, described as a "family entertainment concept," has 50 locations throughout the U.S. This adds quite a bit of presence to Dave & Buster's, which currently operates 145 of its entertainment and dining venues in the country.

Now what

There are clear synergies between Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The latter company's venues feature a bunch of physical and semi-physical gaming activities, including laser tag, mini golf, and virtual reality programs.

Despite the potentially good fit, with these facilities in its portfolio Dave & Buster's will likely have to rejig its marketing focus, and perhaps even its management strategy. This, combined with the typical investor reaction when a company announces a big-ticket buy, probably led many investors to the exit on Tuesday.

10 stocks we like better than Dave & Busters Entertainment

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Dave & Busters Entertainment wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Dave & Busters Entertainment. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.