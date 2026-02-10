Why Datadog Stock Skyrocketed Today

Key Points

Datadog beat Wall Street's Q4 sales and earnings targets.

The company also issued encouraging forward guidance.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock posted huge gains in Tuesday's trading. The company's share price surged 13.7% despite a 0.4% drop for the S&P 500 and a 0.6% drop for the Nasdaq Composite in the session.

Datadog published its fourth-quarter results before the market opened this morning and delivered sales and earnings that beat Wall Street's targets. The company also issued strong forward guidance.

Datadog posts Q4 beats

Datadog posted non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.59 on sales of $935 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share beat the average analyst estimate by $0.04, and sales came in $34.8 million higher than anticipated.

Datadog's revenue surged roughly 29% higher year over year. The business posted a gross profit of $776 million in the period -- representing a gross margin of 81.4%. Meanwhile, adjusted operating income came in at $230 million in the period -- good for a margin of 24%.

What's next for Datadog?

Datadog is guiding for sales between $951 million and $961 million in the current quarter -- good for year-over-year growth of 25.5% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

Meanwhile, full-year revenue is projected to be between $4.06 billion and 4.1 billion. Hitting the midpoint of that guidance range would mean increasing revenue roughly 19% on an annual basis. The company is taking a relatively conservative approach to modeling forward growth, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the business exceed that sales forecast.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Datadog. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

