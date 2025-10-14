Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Zoomed 6% Skyward on Tuesday

Key Points

The company was tapped for an annual list of exceptionally innovative businesses compiled by a popular business magazine.

It was one of only 137 enterprises on this year's list.

A bullish wave pushed D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock notably higher on Tuesday. The quantum computing specialist's equity enjoyed a 6% rise, on its being named to a prestigious list of next-generation companies. That increase was more than good enough to beat the S&P 500 index's performance. The bellwether index crept up by 0.3% that day.

A standout company, business publication says

That day, Fast Company released the 2025 edition of its Next Big Things in Tech list. D-Wave was one of this year's select group, which numbered 137 businesses in total, across a broad spectrum of tech niches that included segments like artificial intelligence and next-generation transportation solutions, in addition to quantum computing.

The magazine chose D-Wave "for showing what quantum computing can do right now."

Fast Company homed in on the company's Advantage2 computer, citing its advanced "annealing" technology as something that sets it apart from more common designs used by rivals. It also pointed out that the machine is in active use with D-Wave clients, such as defense company Davidson Technologies.

The advantage of Advantage2

In a press release on its inclusion, D-Wave quoted CEO Alan Baratz as saying that the move "underscores the groundbreaking performance" of Advantage2.

He added: "It's a well-earned testament to D-Wave's relentless delivery of production-ready quantum computing technology that brings value to our customers today."

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

