Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Took off Like a Rocket Today

Key Points

Nvidia's Ising line promises to aid certain functions necessary to this type of advanced computing.

The Ising models are all open source.

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On Tuesday, what promises to be a significant innovation is expected to bring two hot technologies closer together. The stocks of companies operating in one of those, quantum computing, saw double-digit rises in their prices as a result. One of numerous examples was sector mainstay D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), which increased by nearly 16%.

AI enhances quantum

Early that day, Nvidia, the reigning king of artificial intelligence (AI) processors, announced it had rolled out a line of AI models called Nvidia Ising. These models are specifically designed to advance quantum technology. All are open source, meaning any developer is free to modify them.

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Nvidia wrote that the Ising models address key quantum workloads, including the operation of quantum processors and error detection and correction.

In a press release, the company added that numerous quantum enterprises and research organizations have already adopted Ising. Among others, the company wrote, this includes the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and the U.K. National Physical Laboratory.

Toolbox enhancement

Nvidia didn't identify D-Wave Quantum as an Ising adopter, but it isn't hard to imagine any quantum developer who wouldn't want a free set of advanced tools to aid them in their work.

To me (and, obviously, many quantum stock investors), this is a clear and unambiguous win for the nascent industry -- assuming, of course, that Ising is as helpful and reliable as advertised.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.