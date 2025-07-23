Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Is Soaring Today

Key Points D-Wave Quantum has seen its stock price surge dramatically over the past year, fueled by a general excitement around the advanced technology.

A Wall Street analyst increased their price target for D-Wave stock.

While quantum computing holds long-term promise, investors should remember this is a technology in its very early days.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) are jumping on Wednesday, up 10.5% as of 2:50 p.m. ET. The rise comes as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

D-Wave, a company developing quantum computing technology, is riding momentum in the broader quantum market as its stock receives a price target upgrade from a Wall Street analyst.

This analyst is bullish

An analyst at the investment bank B. Riley Financial increased their price target for shares of D-Wave while maintaining a buy rating. The analyst increased the target price from $20 to $22 and signaled their confidence in its potential.

This comes as the quantum industry sees an enormous amount of interest and momentum. D-Wave's stock is up nearly 1,700% in the last year alone.

Investors should be cautious

While there has been an increase in visibility for D-Wave in the last year, not enough has materially changed in my eyes to justify such an enormous run-up. The company's current market capitalization of over $6 billion stands in stark contrast to its 2024 revenue of less than $9 million.

Despite the hype around quantum, I think there is plenty of reason to believe this technology is a very long way from maturing and being capable of driving revenue of any significance.

If you're an investor with a particularly high risk tolerance and the ability to possibly wait a decade for your investment to pay off, you could consider investing now. I'll personally wait until valuations come back to earth. If you do, however, I would strongly suggest spreading your investment around many quantum stocks; there's no way to tell at this point which company's approach will work in the long run.

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.