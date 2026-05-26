Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Plummeted Today

Key Points

D-Wave Quantum stock has rocketed higher in recent months, and some investors moved to take profits today.

Concerns about the company's leadership in simulation results also added to selling pressures.

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D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock closed out Tuesday's trading solidly in the red despite bullish momentum for the broader market. The company's share price closed out the daily session down 5.3% and had been off as much as 10.4% earlier in the day's trading. The S&P 500 closed out the day up 0.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.1%.

D-Wave stock pulled back today as investors moved to take profits on recent gains and reacted to some concerns about the company's simulation data. While shares were down double digits at points in the day's trading, the company's share price regained ground as the day progressed.

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D-Wave responds to claims about simulation results

D-Wave published a press release today responding to claims that newly published simulation results have overturned D-Wave's results showing computational leadership in simulations. The quantum computing company said reports suggesting its leadership position has been overturned are inaccurate. While D-Wave's response seemingly helped to bolster confidence among investors and narrow the pullback for the company's stock today, the company's share price still pulled back as investors weighed competitive risks and valuation concerns.

What's next for D-Wave?

D-Wave stock has been on a hot streak recently, with shares up roughly 41.5% over the last three months. With a market capitalization of roughly $10.3 billion, the company is now valued at approximately 242.8 times this year's expected sales. D-Wave seemingly has some huge growth opportunities ahead, but investors should understand that the company is trading at levels that already price in strong expansion momentum -- and the competitive outlook in the quantum industry remains highly speculative.

Should you buy stock in D-Wave Quantum right now?

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.