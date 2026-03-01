Why D-Wave Quantum Stock Gained This Week

Key Points

D-Wave's Q4 results missed Wall Street's targets, but investors were comforted by forward guidance.

A stronger-than-expected quarterly report from another quantum player helped bolster bullish sentiment for the industry.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) stock managed to close out last week's trading solidly in the green despite a significant pullback in Friday's session. The company's share price ended the stretch up 4%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% in the week, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1%.

D-Wave Quantum stock saw gains in the lead-up to its fourth-quarter report. The stock also initially saw gains following its Q4 report, but sell-offs gained steam after the release.

D-Wave's Q4 results missed the mark, but investors looked to the future

D-Wave published its Q4 report before the market opened on Feb. 26 and reported sales and earnings for the period that fell short of Wall Street's targets. The business reported a non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.8 million, missing Wall Street's target for a per-share loss of $0.06 on sales of roughly $3.7 million.

While the Q4 results came in softer than expected, D-Wave's guidance for stronger growth in the second half of this year helped support bullish sentiment for the stock. D-Wave's valuation may have also gotten some support from IonQ's quarterly results, which came in far better than anticipated and helped promote buying for quantum stocks.

What's next for D-Wave?

D-Wave grew revenue at a roughly 19% annual rate in the fourth quarter. While it's reasonable to expect that the company's sales growth will be somewhat uneven given the rapidly evolving nature of the quantum-computing industry, investors could adopt more cautious positioning until it's clear that the business's revenue is poised for a rapid and dependable ramp. With geopolitical volatility seemingly poised to play a significant role in shaping market moves over the next month, D-Wave and other quantum stocks could be poised for significant pricing swings.

